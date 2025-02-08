Patparganj, Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: AAP's Avadh Ojha trails behind BJP's Negi in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patparganj Election Result Live

Patparganj Election Result Live: The counting for the Patparganj Assembly seat began at 8:00 am today. In early trends, AAP's Avadh Ojha trails behind BJP's Ravinder Negi.

The Patparganj Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 57 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under the East Delhi district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AAP's Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat by defeating Ravinder Singh Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Patparganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates and Key contest

Making a strategic move, AAP announced Avadh Ojha, a renowned teacher and recent inductee into the party, as its contest from Patparganj. The BJP has fielded Ravinder Singh Negi as its candidate and Anil Chaudhary will be representing the Congress party.

Patparganj Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat by a margin of 3,207 votes. He was polled 70,163 votes with a vote share of 49.33%. He defeated BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi, who got 66,956 votes (47.07%). Congress candidate Shravan Laxman Rawat stood third with 2,802 votes (1.97%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,41,717.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Manish Sisodia won the seat by a margin of 28,791 votes. He was polled 75,243 votes with a vote share of 53.64%. He defeated BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Binny, who got 46,452 votes (33.12%). Congress candidate Anil Kumar stood third with 16,177 votes (11.53%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,39,737.