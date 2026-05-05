BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offer prayers at Kalibari Temple in CR Park after Bengal victory

New Delhi:

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landmark victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other party leaders offered prayers at the Kalibari Temple on Tuesday. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj were also present, as leaders and party workers performed rituals and sought blessings following the party's historic win.

The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly by winning 207 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's 15-year rule in the state.

Bengal advances on new journey of glory and development: CM Gupta

In a post on X, Gupta said the moment symbolised both faith and a new political beginning. "At the Maa Kali Temple in CR Park, we offered prayers together. This is the same faith that empowers Delhi; the same eternal energy is now becoming a resolve for transformation in Bengal," she said.

She added that with the blessings of Maa Kali, the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and strong public support, the BJP is set to form its first government in Bengal.

Drawing parallels with Delhi's development trajectory, Gupta said Bengal is now ready to move forward on the path of good governance, prosperity, and cultural pride. "May Maa Kali's blessings endure. May Bengal now move ahead in a new era of seva, sushasan, and vikas," she added.

Parties, leaders who opposed women's quota bill rejected by voters: Rekha Gupta

Gupta said that the electoral losses of parties and their leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, were due to their opposition to the women's quota bill in Parliament. "All the parties and their leaders who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, whether DMK's Stalin or Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, are finding it difficult to answer to the people," Gupta told reporters.

All major opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, TMC and DMK, voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, that sought to "operationalise" women's reservation before the 2029 general elections by linking it to delimitation and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816. Gupta, the only woman chief minister in all of the BJP-ruled states, also campaigned for the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Women of Bengal rejected fear and chose good governance," Gupta said, adding that the politics of appeasement was "defeated in the state by development and nationalism".

The parties that opposed the Bill in Parliament have been "decisively rejected" by the women of Bengal, the Delhi chief minister said. "The mothers and sisters of Bengal have sent a strong message through their votes," she added.

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