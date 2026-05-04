CM Rekha Gupta, Cabinet celebrate BJP's Bengal victory with 'Jhalmuri' and 'Rasgulla' at Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi:

Celebrations broke out at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet marked the Bharatiya Janata Party's historic victory in West Bengal Assembly elections with a distinctly Bengali flavor --- serving 'Jhalmuri' and 'Rasgulla'.

It is pertinent to mention that 'Jhalmuri' had become a talking point in the elections in West Bengal, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself walked to a vendor selling the snack in the middle of the electioneering and savoured it.

Victory of PM Modi's model of good governance

The Chief Minister, along with her ministers, gathered to celebrate the party securing a majority in Bengal, calling it a landmark political moment. The choice of traditional Bengali snacks added a symbolic touch to the occasion, reflecting the cultural connection with the state where the BJP has achieved a breakthrough.

A video shared by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office showed CM Gupta and ministers enjoying the sweets and snacks at the Secretariat premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta described the victory as particularly significant, noting that it marks a major expansion of the BJP's footprint in eastern India. "It is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's model of good governance," she said.

West Bengal election results 2026

According to the Election Commission, on Monday, the BJP crossed the majority mark in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly by winning 194 seats and establishing a lead in 13 other seats, bringing its total seat tally to 207.

The halfway mark stands at 148 in the 294-member House, but with counting of votes currently underway for 293 seats as polling in Fata was countermanded, the majority mark dropped to 147. The BJP cut through the ruling TMC's traditional strongholds and expanded its footprint in both urban and rural belts.

With this victory, the BJP will form its first government in the state, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government's 15 years in power.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.