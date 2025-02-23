Atishi says MCD to regularise 12,000 contractual workers, Kejriwal calls it a 'historic decision' Atishi announced the decision, stating the AAP is committed to regularising temporary workers in the party-led MCD.

Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will regularise 12,000 contractual workers in its House meeting on Tuesday. In a press conference, Atishi emphasised that the AAP is committed to regularising temporary workers in the party-led MCD.

MCD to regularise 12,000 more employees

During a press conference alongside MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bharadwaj, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Atishi said, "In the last two years, we have made 4,500 (contractual) workers permanent. Now, in the MCD House meeting on February 25, we are set to regularise 12,000 more employees across all departments, including sanitation workers, junior engineers, senior engineers, gardeners, and other contractual staff."

Atishi also drew a parallel with AAP's governance in Punjab, where temporary teachers are being made permanent, reinforcing the party's commitment to workers' rights. "AAP delivers on its promises. This decision will be the biggest of its kind in the city's history," she added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, she claimed that the ruling party often makes excuses to avoid fulfilling its commitments. "I knew the BJP would try to escape from its promises. That's why, before the new chief minister was appointed, we ensured that the Delhi government presented its financial status clearly," she added.

She emphasised Delhi's economic progress under the AAP, noting that when the party first assumed power in 2015, the city's budget was Rs 30,000 crore. "Despite receiving no financial support from the central government, we strengthened Delhi's economy. Today, the budget for 2024-25 has reached Rs 77,000 crore, marking a 2.5-time increase in the last decade," she claimed.

Kejriwal calls it a 'historic decision'

AAP national convenor Aam Aadmi Party has kept its promise and taken a historic decision to make these temporary employees of the corporation permanent.

In an X post, Kejriwal said, "Best wishes to all the 12,000 temporary employees of MCD. Aam Aadmi Party has kept its promise and taken a historic decision to make these temporary employees of the corporation permanent. This proposal will be passed in the MCD House meeting on 25 February."

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Metro achieves new height record of 28.37 metre near Haiderpur Badli Mor station

Also Read: Delhi Assembly's first session to begin tomorrow, 14 pending CAG reports to be tabled | Details