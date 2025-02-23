Delhi Metro achieves new height record of 28.37 metre near Haiderpur Badli Mor station Delhi: To avoid disruptions, construction was planned during non-operational hours at night.

Delhi: The Delhi Metro has achieved a new record with the construction of its highest-ever point near Haiderpur Badli Mor, surpassing the previous mark at Dhaula Kuan. "A 490-metre stretch on the Phase-IV Magenta Line Extension has been built at a height of 28.362 metres, exceeding the Pink Line's 23.6-metre record," said a statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The construction involved phased execution and alternative support systems due to space constraints, it stated. A second-highest elevated section, a 52.288-metre steel span at 27.61 metres, was also completed, it read.

"This ensured that regular passenger services remained unaffected," said DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

Man arrested for running over woman near Dhaula Kuan metro station in Delhi

A 39-year-old man was arrested in a hit-and-run case near the Dhaula Kuan metro station in southwest Delhi, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Ram Kumar Dixit from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was tracked down within 24 hours of the incident in which a woman was hit by his car, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary, the accident occurred around 2:30 am on February 20, when the car hit the woman while she was walking near the metro station. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Delhi Cantt police station. The CCTV footage from Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantt, Hari Nagar, and Tihar Jail Road helped police identify the accused and recover the vehicle.