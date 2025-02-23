Delhi Assembly's first session to begin tomorrow, 14 pending CAG reports to be tabled | Check details here Delhi Assembly session 2024: The new members of the House will take oath before the pro-tem speaker. Each member of the House has been provisionally allotted a seat under Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly said the bulletin.

Delhi Assembly first session 2024: The first session of the eighth legislative assembly of Delhi will begin on Monday (February 24) with newly elected members taking oath and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta moving a motion for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijender Gupta to be chosen as the Speaker of the House.

A meeting of the ruling BJP MLAs was held at the party's Delhi unit office on Sunday (February 23) in which they will be guided about the conduct of the House and other procedures, party leaders said.

3-day Delhi Assembly session

The three-day session will see the election of the House speaker and deputy speaker as well as the tabling of the 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government. BJP leaders said the party has nominated senior MLAs Vijender Gupta and Mohan Singh Bisht for the election of the speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move the motion for Gupta to be chosen as speaker and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will second it on February 24, said Assembly's list of business. Both Gupta and Bisht would get elected to the posts as the BJP has 48 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has 22 MLAs, is yet to name a leader of opposition although former chief minister Atishi and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai are said to be frontrunners for the post.

On the first day (February 24), the swearing-in of all the MLAs and the election of the speaker will take place.

2nd day of Delhi Assembly session

The second day of the session on February 25 will be devoted to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the House and the tabling of the 14 CAG reports. It will be followed by a discussion on the LG's address. The discussion on the motion of thanks will continue on the third day- February 26. The election of deputy speaker will be held the same day, the bulletin said.

On the second day of the assembly (February 25), the Bharatiya Janata Party will be tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on the floor of the house. The tabling of the CAG report was a significant issue during the election campaigning of the Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP vowing to table it in the first assembly session itself. Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised. Earlier today, BJP MLA Harish Khurana expressed confidence in the report exposing the corruption of the erstwhile AAP-led government, saying "many things will come to light." "The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House," Khurana told media on Sunday.

The Assembly secretariat on Friday notified an order of the LG, appointing BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as the pro-tem speaker. The speaker's post will fall vacant immediately before the commencement of the first meeting of the newly constituted Assembly while the post of deputy speaker is already vacant. The pro-tem speaker will perform the duties of the Office of the Speaker from the start of the House meeting until a new speaker is elected.

A member who is unable to make and subscribe to oath or affirmation on February 24, may do so on any subsequent sitting of the Assembly after giving advance information to the House secretary, it said.