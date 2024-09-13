WATCH: Arvind Kejriwal's first video after his release from Tihar jail, AAP hails it as 'victory of truth'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Rouse Avenue court accepted his surety bonds and issued his release warrant. AAP workers gave him a rousing welcome upon his release. Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, along with senior leaders like Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, gathered in the rain outside the jail, chanting slogans in support of Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested on June 26 and had challenged his detention in the Supreme Court, which granted him interim bail on July 12 in connection with the alleged money-laundering case linked to the excise scam.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam on Friday. The two-judge bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, granted bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh, along with two sureties. Kejriwal was directed to refrain from commenting on the merits of the case publicly.

Following the court’s decision, AAP leaders and supporters celebrated the bail as a "victory of truth." Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, expressed her gratitude towards AAP workers and wished for the release of other party leaders still in custody. Delhi’s former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia echoed her sentiments, asserting that truth had triumphed over lies and conspiracies.