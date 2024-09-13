Arvind Kejriwal meets parents and wife at home, gets warm welcome: Watch VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal seeks his parents' blessing after getting released on bail

After getting released on bail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday evening reached his house. He was welcomed by party leader Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and others. Kejriwal, upon his arrival, took blessings from his parents. He came out of jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the corruption case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and the Rouse Avenue court accepted the surety bonds and issued his release warrant. For his early release, the court had also accepted the request for sending the release warrant through a special messenger.

After Kejriwal reached his home, her parents welcomed him. Kejriwal took blessings from his parents. Arvind Kejriwal was in Tihar jail and got a short period of bail earlier during the Lok Sabha elections in May. After the expiry of his bail period, he surrendered in Tihar jail on June 2.

Image Source : INDIA TVArvind Kejriwal seeks his parents' blessing after getting released on bail Earlier in the evening, when Kejriwal got out of jail, he was received by a huge crowd of supporters and party workers including senior leaders. After getting released, he addressed this supporters and said that BJP tried to break him but he has emerged 100 times stronger. He said that each drop of his blood is for the nation.

Image Source : INDIA TVKejriwal gets a warm welcome at home

AAP leaders and supporters celebrated the bail as a "victory of truth." Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, expressed her gratitude towards AAP workers and wished for the release of other party leaders still in custody. Delhi’s former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia echoed her sentiments, asserting that truth had triumphed over lies and conspiracies.