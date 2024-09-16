Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM tomorrow, seeks time to meet LG Saxena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is expected to tender his resignation tomorrow, sought an appointment on Monday (September 16) to meet Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor announced on Sunday (September 15) that he would step down from his position in two days and push for early elections in the national capital.



Want to give Agnipariksha after coming out of jail

Addressing party workers just days after being released on bail from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy corruption case, Kejriwal declared on Sunday that he would only resume his role as Chief Minister after the people vouch for his honesty.

"I will sit in the Chief Minister's chair only when the people give me a certificate of honesty," he stated.

He further added, "I will become Chief Minister, and Sisodia will become Deputy CM only when the people say we are honest."



READ MORE | Exclusive | AAP MP Raghav Chadha terms Kejriwal's resignation as 'agnipariksha'



READ MORE | Maharashtra: Anna Hazare reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement | VIDEO