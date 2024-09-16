Monday, September 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM tomorrow, seeks time to meet LG Saxena

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM tomorrow, seeks time to meet LG Saxena

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would step down as the Chief Minister "in two days".

Reported By : Bhasker Mishra Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
New Delhi
Updated on: September 16, 2024 16:29 IST
Delhi News
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is expected to tender his resignation tomorrow, sought an appointment on Monday (September 16) to meet Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor announced on Sunday (September 15) that he would step down from his position in two days and push for early elections in the national capital.


Want to give Agnipariksha after coming out of jail

Addressing party workers just days after being released on bail from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy corruption case, Kejriwal declared on Sunday that he would only resume his role as Chief Minister after the people vouch for his honesty.

"I will sit in the Chief Minister's chair only when the people give me a certificate of honesty," he stated.

He further added, "I will become Chief Minister, and Sisodia will become Deputy CM only when the people say we are honest."

READ MORE | Exclusive | AAP MP Raghav Chadha terms Kejriwal's resignation as 'agnipariksha'

READ MORE | Maharashtra: Anna Hazare reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement | VIDEO

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement