Exclusive | AAP MP Raghav Chadha terms Kejriwal's resignation as 'agnipariksha'

Amidst the swirling political developments in the national capital, following the Delhi Chief Minister's decision to resign mere days after being out on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha voiced his staunch support for Arvind Kejriwal. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Chadha described Kejriwal's resignation as an "Agnipariksha" — a test of fire — comparing his situation to the trials faced by historical figures like Lord Ram and Gautam Buddha.

"From time to time everyone has had to fight the war of truth. Be it Maryada Purushottam Ram or Gautam Buddha. Whenever allegations have been made against a respectable and honest person, he has had to go through Agnipariksha," Chadha said.

"CM Kejriwal has himself chosen this Agnipariksha for himself," he added.

Chadha, further speaking to India TV, also expressed confidence that Kejriwal will return as Delhi's Chief Minister in 2025 with a decisive mandate. He emphasized that in an era where resignations in politics are rare, Kejriwal’s decision to step down from his post demonstrates his integrity and commitment to the truth.

"We live in a time where hardly anyone resigns, not even from minor posts, let alone MPs or ministers. Kejriwal’s decision to resign shows his honesty and readiness to face the public’s judgment." Chadha added.

Meanwhile, drawing a parallel to the 2020 Delhi elections, the AAP MP recalled how Kejriwal urged voters to support him only if they believed he had worked for their welfare. Looking ahead to the 2025 elections, Chadha reiterated that Kejriwal has placed his political future in the hands of the people now also. "If the public deems him honest, they will press the broom button again. I am confident that Arvind Kejriwal will be back as Chief Minister in February 2025," Chadha concluded.







