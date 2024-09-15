Arvind Kejriwal earned people's love, respect: AAP reacts on Delhi CM's resignation statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP flag.

Arvind Kejriwal resignation: After the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced to resign from the Delhi Chief Minister post after two days', AAP MP Raghav Chadha today (September 15) said, 'Mukhyamantri ji agni-pariksha se guzarne ke liye taiyyar hai," adding that the people of the national capital will declare the Chief Minister "honest" by voting for the party in the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections.

Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM's resignation statement

"Mukhyamantri ji agni-pariksha se guzarne ke liye taiyyar hai'. Now it's in the hands of the people of Delhi to decide if he is honest or not. Arvind Kejriwal had asked for votes in the name of work in 2020 and said that if I have worked, then vote for me, if I have not worked then do not vote for me. The people of Delhi will declare the Chief Minister honest by voting for AAP and in the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections, the people of Delhi will declare their Chief Minister honest through that election," Chadha told media.

Kailash Gahlot on Kejriwal's resignation statement

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the Delhi CM has left it to the people of Delhi to decide whether he is honest and the party is honest or not.

"We agree with the Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal has earned people's love, respect and blessings. He has left it to the people of Delhi to decide whether he is honest and the party is honest or not. No talks of dissolving the Assembly have been done so far," Gahlot said.

AAP MP on Arvind Kejriwal resignation announcement

AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, "Just to keep him jailed, he was arrested by the CBI when he got a bail from the ED. The SC also said that the CBI has become a caged parrot. A decision to quit the CM chair until the people give their verdict, such a decision can only be taken by an honest person. Only Arvind Kejriwal can leave the CM chair after coming out of jail."

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit on Delhi CM's resignation news

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reacted to the Delhi CM's resignation and dubbed it a gimmick, adding that this had happened for the first time when an elected leader came out of jail on bail and was asked by the SC to not go to the CMO or sign any papers.

"There is no question of becoming the CM again. We have been saying this for a long time that he should resign as the CM. This is a mere gimmick. This happened for the first time when an elected leader came out of jail on bail, and was asked by the SC to not go to the CMO or sign any papers. Such conditions were never imposed on any other CM. Maybe even the SC fears that this person might try to tamper with the evidence. The SC is treating him like a criminal. There is no correlation of morality and Arvind Kejriwal," Dikshit told media.

Arvind Kejriwal announces resignation

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal said that he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest."

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.

"I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM," Kejriwal said."

The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections. Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided," he added.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls.