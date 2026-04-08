Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case by Assam CM's wife over passport row

Hyderabad:

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday (April 8) moved the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the complaint filed against him by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The case was filed against Khera by Assam Police after he levelled allegations that Sarma's wife has multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the chief minister's election affidavit.

The plea has sought transit anticipatory bail to enable him to approach courts in Assam. The plea is listed for hearing before Telangana High Court Justice K Sujana on Thursday.

FIR against Khera

Assam Police has booked Khera in a case of alleged defamation, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 175(false statement in connection with an election), 35, 36, 318 (Cheating), 338, (forgery of valuable will, security etc.), 337(Forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc.), 340(Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(Defamation) of BNS at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station.

Assam Police searches Pawan Khera's Delhi residence

Taking action on CM's complaint, the team of Assam Police team on Tuesday reached the Delhi residence of Khera for questioning him and carried out a search in connection with the case. However, Khera was not found there.

Speaking with reporters outside the Congress leader's house, Assam police DCP Debojit Nath said that Khera was not found at his residence. However, he said, a search was carried out and electronic devices were seized.

Some "incriminating material" was found but its details cannot be disclosed at this stage, he said, adding the case had been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati.



Sarma had warned of legal action against Khera, who had in a press conference on Sunday, alleged that the chief minister's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the CM's election affidavit.

Also Read: Assam Police at Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence amid row over passport charge on CM Himanta's wife

Also Read: 'Malicious, fabricated': Assam CM on Congress' claims his wife holds three passports; warns of legal action