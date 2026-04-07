Assam Police at Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence amid row over passport charge on CM Himanta's wife

New Delhi:

Assam Police visited the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after an FIR was filed against him by Riniki Bhuyan, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over allegations of passport fraud he had levelled against her.

Delhi Police in the Nizamuddin area assisted the Assam Police team during the visit.

Sources said Pawan Khera is not in Delhi and likely to be in Telangana, a Congress-ruled state.

What is the controversy?

The development comes days after Khera held a press conference questioning passports and alleged foreign assets linked to the wife of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Assam Police is seeking to question Khera in connection with those remarks.

Earlier, Sarma said his wife had filed a police complaint over what he described as “false allegations,” expressing confidence that the police would register the case under appropriate legal provisions and take necessary action.

He also alleged that material used in recent Congress press conferences was sourced from Pakistani social media groups and could have been intended to influence the election, adding that a possible link to Pakistan had become increasingly apparent.

Also read: CM Sarma cites 'Pakistan link' behind Congress' allegations against wife; FIR filed