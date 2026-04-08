DC vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Clear weather beckons Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans at capital

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals lock horns against Gujarat Titans at their home at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 8, as the Delhi weather stays in focus. The two teams come into this clash on the back of contrasting campaigns, with DC having won both of their opening two matches and GT having lost them. There is a lot to do with the middle-order batters in the contrasting results they have had. Sameer Rizvi has powered the Capitals to magical wins out of nowhere against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians when the chips were down. In contrast, the Titans' middle-order has not helped them finish well in their defeats to the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. The Delhi weather is in focus as rain threatens to interrupt the clash. The weather has not been kind in recent days, as KKR's fixture against PBKS in Kolkata was washed out before rain curtailed the RR vs MI clash in Guwahati.

There were rain predictions in the afternoon in Delhi, but it stayed clear and sunny. The precipitation prediction was around 40-50% in the afternoon; however, it did not rain. The rain forecasts for the match time are zero. The Delhi clouds are a bit cloudy, but it is not overcast, as there should not be major threats of rain in this game. Coming to the combinations, GT would be boosted as Shubman Gill is set to make his return after missing the previous game against RR due to spasms. He would come in for Kumar Kushagara. GT can also look to bring Jason Holder, as they would get the middle-order firepower. He can come in for Kagiso Rabada. For DC, they would be tempted to sit Nitish Rana and Vipraj Nigam out of their XI as the two have not contributed much.

Match Scorecard