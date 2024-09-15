Maharashtra: Anna Hazare reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Social activist Anna Hazare

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the top ministerial position, mere days after being released on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case, social worker Anna Hazare, reacted to the development.

Speaking to the media from his hometown in Ralegan-Siddhi, the social activist mentioned that he had warned Kejriwal not to enter politics and instead to continue serving society, which he believed would bring greater happiness.

He said, "I repeatedly told Kejriwal not to go into politics. Serve society, and you will become a great man. We were together for many years, and during that time, I often told him that social service gives happiness."

Hazare continued, "Increase happiness, but he did not take those words to heart. Today, what was bound to happen has happened. How would I know what is truly in his heart?"

Significantly, it was not the first time that Anna Hazare had reacted to development concerning to Kejriwal. Earlier, the social activist had reacted to Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case, where he expressed his disappointment. At that time, Hazare had said, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who worked with me and raised his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds."

Arvind Kejriwal to Step Down as Delhi CM

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the statement by the social activisit comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will resign from his post in two days and will demand early elections in the national capital. He vowed not to occupy the CM's chair until the people give him a "certificate of honesty."

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar Jail in the excise policy corruption case, stated, "I will only sit in the CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. I want to undergo an 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail."

"Until the elections are held, there will be someone else as CM. Both Manish Sisodia and I will not take up the position of Chief Minister," Kejriwal added.







