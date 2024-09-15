Sanjay Singh explains Kejriwal's resignation announcement: 'CM defeated BJP's conspiracy' | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaks to India TV

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign from the CM post created a political stir in the national capital on Sunday. After Kejriwal's surprise statement, many questions are being raised, to answer these questions, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh spoke to India TV. He frankly responded to every question related to the latest development in Delhi politics.

On the question of resigning after six months, Singh said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were breaking parties in state after state, toppling governments, BJP has such a history, that is why Kejriwal did not resign for six months,"

He asserted that now Kejriwal is going among the public, the public will decide on his post.

If he was greedy for the post, he would not have resigned from his job, the MP said, adding the people of Delhi would made him win with a huge majority again.

Kejriwal gave a profitable budget even after all the work he did in Delhi and if he was dishonest, he would not have made a profitable budget.

Singh recalls Kejriwal's resignation after 49 days in 2019

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "In 2013, AAP government was formed for 5 years. But Kejriwal resigned in just 49 days. Only Kejriwal has such courage. The BJP leaders wanted to break the party, wanted to topple the government, if this experiment had been successful, they would have done the same experiment in the whole country, so Kejriwal decided to fight by not giving up. When it came to going to the public's court, he openly said people will decide whether I am guilty or honest."

AAP will spoil BJP's efforts

On the questions about resigning due to the bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court, Singh said, "The BJP left no stone unturned to create obstacles in the work of the Delhi government, despite this, all the work was completed. The obstacle of the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court does not matter at all. Kejriwal will form the government again with a certificate from the people's court and a massive majority. Kejriwal ji is out now, the entire control over the party will now be under his leadership. BJP's attempts failed in the past and will fail in the future too. The name of the next CM will be decided in the meeting of the party's legislative party.'

Watch Sanjay Singh's full exclusive interview here-