Kejriwal raises questions about PM Modi in letter to RSS chief, slams induction of corrupt into BJP

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's former Chief Minister and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday (September 27) criticized the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, accusing the party of consistently inducting corrupt politicians from other parties into the BJP.

In his address to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal specifically mentioned NCP chief Ajit Pawar, whom he said had been accused by Prime Minister Modi of involvement in a corruption case worth thousands of crores. However, within a week, PM Modi allied with Pawar and appointed him as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"A few days ago, I wrote a letter to (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat raising five issues. One of them was how PM Modi was inducting the most corrupt politicians from other parties into the BJP. Does Mohan Bhagwat agree with this? On June 27, 2023, PM Modi accused Ajit Pawar of corruption involving thousands of crores, and just five days later, he was made the Deputy CM," Kejriwal stated.

The AAP's national convener, further in his address referring to the RSS, mentioned that the organization's work has now been limited to spreading the carpet during the present BJP rule. Kejriwal remarked that it was the RSS that faced maximum problems due to the BJP's constant lies as they go out among people.

"I feel pity for the RSS workers who have dedicated their entire lives to the organization, but they are not getting the poll tickets. On the other hand, tickets are being given to those who come (to the BJP) from Congress and other parties. They (the BJP-led central government) have also toppled many state governments. From March 2016 to March 2024, PM Modi has tried to topple 13 state governments at least 15 times. He was successful in toppling 10 of those governments," Kejriwal added.