MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi declares Standing Committee polls 'illegal', AAP to boycott elections today

In a significant development, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has declared the election for the Standing Committee member, announced by the MCD Commissioner, as "illegal". The Mayor has written a formal letter to the Commissioner, stating that the election scheduled for Friday is "unconstitutional" and "invalid." Oberoi also instructed the MCD Commissioner to conduct the election for the sixth member of the Standing Committee on October 5. The election has garnered attention due to the intense political dynamics at play in the civic body. Five members of the Standing Committee have already been elected, and the upcoming election will determine the final member, completing the committee.

AAP to boycott polls

Following disruption over the frisking of the councillors on Thursday, the election to the MCD Standing Committee was postponed till October 5 by Mayor Shelly Oberoi. Later Lt Governor VK Saxena, however, overturned the postponement of the elections and directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to hold the election on Friday at 1 pm. Reacting to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia announced that AAP will boycott the election for the Standing Committee member, if it is held on Friday. Mayor Oberoi also affirmed that the election will only be held on October 5, as previously decided. She also stated that if the elections were conducted today, AAP would consider taking legal action and approach the court.