Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Breaking: BJP's Sunder Singh wins vacant MCD standing committee seat, gets 115 votes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Nirmala Kumari did not get any votes in the polls, further solidifying the BJP’s dominance in the contest. The unopposed victory reflects the BJP’s continued dominance in the MCD polls.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2024 16:56 IST
MCD standing committee seat
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Councillors during the MCD's standing committee member election, being held in the presence of Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav, who has been appointed the Presiding Officer, at MCD House in New Delhi.

BJP candidate Sundar Singh won the last vacant seat in the Delhi Municipal Standing Committee by 115 votes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Nirmala Kumari did not get votes in the polls. Voting on the final standing committee took place on Friday despite strong objections from the AAP. The government chose to boycott the vote, citing disagreements over the electoral process. Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav supervised the election, presiding over the absence of the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Mayor guidelines and AAP provisions

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Shelley Oberoi had urged the MCD commissioner to go ahead with the appointment of the sixth standing committee member on October 5. However, AAP decided not to participate in the process, resulting in an unopposed victory for the BJP candidate.

