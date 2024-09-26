Arvind Kejriwal moves to seat number 41, Atishi gets no. 1 in Delhi Assembly after new seating arrangement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Assembly seating arrangement: Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who previously held the first seat in the Delhi Assembly, has now been moved to seat number 41 and the newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been assigned the first seat, as per the updated seating arrangement. Atishi had earlier occupied seat number 19.

Kejriwal's seat is right in front of the Speaker. Since entering electoral politics, Kejriwal has always been on the CM post. Hence, his seat in the assembly was number one. After resigning from the CM post, Arvind Kejriwal is now just an MLA in the assembly. Hence, his seat has changed.

Saurabh Bharadwaj gets seat no 2

The seating arrangement of several Delhi ministers, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Mukesh Ahlawat, has been altered. In addition to the minister, the seat of Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has also been changed. Gupta who was earlier allotted seat no 94 has now been given seat number 100.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, who earlier occupied seat number eight, has been allotted the second seat in the House. Mukesh Ahlawat, the newly inducted minister into the Delhi cabinet, has been given seat number 14. Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been allotted seat number 41.

Here's list of members and their seating arrangement:

The new seating arrangement comes days after Atishi was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi.

Two-day session of Delhi Assembly

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly, which will witness a trust vote brought by the newly-formed Atishi government, started on a stormy note on Thursday as BJP and AAP leaders raised slogans against each other. The new government headed by Chief Minister Atishi is expected to seek a vote of trust in the House on Friday.

The current strength of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is 67. Two AAP MLAs were disqualified for joining the BJP while former Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was elected as South Delhi MP in the recent elections.

The effective strength of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that won 62 seats in the 2020 polls is currently 58. While two of its MLAs were disqualified under anti defection law, two were in jail. The BJP has currently seven MLAs in the House.

