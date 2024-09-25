Delhi CM Atishi gets 'Z' category security cover days after taking charge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The 'Z' category security also include PSOs, escorts and armed guards for Delhi CM.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on QWednesday accorded 'Z' security cover by Delhi Police, days after she was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi. Notably, Atishi was on Saturday provided security cover, which include a pilot, in her convoy by the Delhi Police.

According to protocol, Delhi’s chief minister is entitled to ‘Z’ category security cover on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Delhi Police deploys 22 personnel in shifts for a ‘Z’ category protectee.

The 'Z' category security also include PSOs, escorts and armed guards. Delhi Police said her security may be further reviewed by central agencies on the direction of MHA after threat assessment.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government led by Atishi decided to increase minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers to Rs 18,066, Rs19, 929, and Rs 21,917 per month respectively.

Atishi along with Labour Minister Mukesh Ahlawat notified the price hike in a press conference on Wednesday

Atishi said, "I want to notify the increased prices, the minimum wage for unskilled workers will be increased to Rs 18,066, for semi-skilled workers they will be increased to 19, 929, and for skilled workers, it will be increased to Rs 21,917."

Currently, unskilled workers receive, Rs 17,494, semi-skilled workers receive Rs 19,279 and skilled worker receive Rs 21,215 per month.

During the press conference, Atishi called BJP an 'anti-poor' party and drew parallels between the minimum labour wages in other states.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government has given the highest minimum wages in the country. BJP has always worked against the poor. For example, When the Delhi Government in 2016-17 talked about increasing minimum wages, BJP stopped us. After which the Delhi government brought an order from the court to increase the minimum wage. BJP strongly opposed it but Arvind Kejriwal's government fought and brought a decision in favour of the common people of Delhi." CM Atishi said