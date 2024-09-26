Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Kejriwal and Atishi challenge Delhi HC's defamation ruling in SC over Agarwal community remarks

Kejriwal and Atishi have challenged a Delhi High Court ruling that upheld a defamation lawsuit filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar regarding comments about the Agarwal community. The Supreme Court is set to hear their appeal on September 27, amid ongoing political tensions between the AAP and Bjp.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee
New Delhi
Published on: September 26, 2024 11:09 IST
Kejriwal, Atishi Challenge HC Defamation Ruling in SC.
Image Source : PTI Kejriwal, Atishi Challenge HC Defamation Ruling in SC.

In a significant legal development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the current Chief Minister Atishi have approached the Supreme Court to contest a ruling by the Delhi High Court regarding a defamation case. The case stems from remarks made by Kejriwal concerning the exclusion of the Agarwal community from the electoral roll.

The Delhi High Court had previously refused to dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar against Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The court stated that the allegations made by AAP against the BJP were defamatory and aimed at tarnishing the Safron party's reputation for political gain.

Following this ruling, the High Court directed Kejriwal, Atishi, and other party members to appear before the trial court. In response to this decision, they have now escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear their petition on Friday, September 27.

The controversy began when Kejriwal's comments regarding the voting list and the Agarwal community sparked outrage, leading to the defamation suit. The High Court's findings reinforced the position that the remarks were intended to discredit the BJP.

This case highlights ongoing tensions between the AAP and the BJP in Delhi's political landscape, as both parties continue to engage in a war of words leading up to the upcoming elections. The outcome of the Supreme Court's hearing could have significant implications for both leaders and their party's political strategies moving forward.

