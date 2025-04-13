Ambedkar University justifies suspension of five students: 'They were attempting assault' Prrotests began at the Ambedkar University after the suspension of three students who were barred from the campus on March 5 following a demonstration related to an alleged ragging-linked suicide attempt by a first-year student.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Sunday defended its decision to suspend five more students in connection with ongoing campus protests, citing allegations of vandalism and obstruction of official duties. According to the university, the latest suspensions were issued following an incident on Friday in which protesting students allegedly blocked vehicles belonging to senior university officials and damaged property.

Speaking to PTI, Registrar Navlendra Kumar Singh said that both his vehicle and that of Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather were surrounded and blocked by student demonstrators.

“They hung on to my vehicle and did not allow it to move. They also blocked the Vice Chancellor’s car and vandalised mine. Security personnel and police had to intervene. A formal complaint has been filed, and an FIR will be registered,” Singh said.

The administration accused the suspended students of “obstructing official duties, attempting assault, and endangering campus personnel.” The students suspended include Sharanya Verma (Students' Union treasurer), Shubhojeet Dey (PhD scholar), Shefali (SFI AUD secretary), Keerthana, and Ajay.

The development is amid ongoing student protests, sparked by an earlier disciplinary action. On March 5, three students—Anan, Harsh, and Nadia—were suspended for allegedly politicising a case involving bullying and a suicide attempt by a first-year student. The administration claimed the students issued a press statement that “distorted facts and attempted to give a political colour to a sensitive issue.”

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which is leading the protests, has rejected the administration’s allegations. In a statement, the student body called the suspensions “arbitrary and repressive,” accusing the university of “silencing dissent.” SFI also alleged that during Friday’s confrontation, female students were “manhandled, groped, and assaulted” by security personnel and police.

The university has stood by its disciplinary actions, stating that while it remains open to dialogue, it cannot condone acts of violence or intimidation. “Protest is a democratic right, but it should not disrupt the functioning of the campus or threaten the safety of any individual,” said a senior university official.

Despite the administration’s firm stance, SFI has vowed to continue its protest until all eight suspended students are reinstated.