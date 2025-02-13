Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets interim relief, arrest stayed till February 24

A Delhi court has granted AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan protection from arrest till February 24 in connection with an alleged police attack in Jamia Nagar. The court has directed him to join the probe while seeking CCTV footage and evidence from Delhi Police.

Published : Feb 13, 2025 14:19 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 14:37 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday granted AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan protection from arrest until February 24 in connection with an alleged attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on February 10. Special Judge Jitendra Singh directed Khan to cooperate with the investigation and join the probe whenever summoned by the investigating officer.

Court seeks evidence, CCTV footage

During the hearing on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, the court instructed Delhi Police to present all relevant documents and CCTV footage related to the incident before the court on February 24.

FIR against Khan for alleged attack on police team

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Khan, accusing him of leading a mob that attacked a police team in Jamia Nagar. According to the police, the mob aided a proclaimed offender—wanted in an attempt-to-murder case—in escaping from custody.

The alleged incident occurred when the Delhi Police Crime Branch attempted to arrest Shabaz Khan, a suspect in another criminal case.

