Delhi polls: AIMIM likely to field Shahrukh Pathan, 2020 riots accused, from Seelampur seat, say sources

Image Source : FACEBOOK Shahrukh Pathan created headlines after his picture pointing pistol went viral during the Delhi riots

Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM is planning to give a Delhi Assembly elections ticket to Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in riots that took place in the national capital in 2020, said the sources.

Delhi AIMIM president Shoaib Jamei met Shahrukh Pathan's family on December 23, they said, adding he may contest elections from the Seelampur constituency.

"Yesterday we met Shahrukh Pathan's mother at his home. A delegation of Delhi Majlis (AIMIM) met his family and discussed their situation and legal aid. This small step of ours in the campaign for justice in Delhi will encourage many families whose children are in jail for years without trial," Jamei posted on Facebook.

According to the Supreme Court, bail is the right of those prisoners whose cases are pending, he added.

"His mother says that the case was registered against her son at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and she will not forget this," he added.

AIMIM Joint Secretary Manzar Shoaib, other party colleagues - Asghar Ansari, MNS Nasir and Nadeem Sheikh accompanied him during the meeting at Pathan's home.

Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots and remained in the news after his picture with the pistol went viral on social media, is in jail for involving in the violence. Earlier in October this year, the Delhi High Court denied him bail.

