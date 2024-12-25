Arvind Kejriwal turns Santa Claus, promotes welfare schemes amid controversy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY Arvind Kejriwal turns Santa Claus, promotes welfare schemes amid controversy.

During the Christmas season, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a video featuring its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, as Santa Claus. In the video, Kejriwal is shown holding a gift bag symbolising the welfare schemes announced by AAP for the people of Delhi. The video highlighted the Mahila Samman Yojana, where Kejriwal gifts Rs 2,100 to women. Other “gifts” include free bus travel for women, free electricity for Delhiites, and the Sanjeevani Yojana, which promises free healthcare for the senior citizens.

Delhi government issues notice on Mahila Samman Yojana

In celebration of the Mahila Samman Scheme, the women and child development department of the Delhi government issued a public notification on Wednesday clarifying that the scheme has not been officially announced.

The report warned citizens against fraudulent activities in the name of the scheme, including unauthorised collection of personal data such as bank account details, voter ID etc. It said whether individuals in any political party collecting such information is “committing fraud”.

The WCD department urged the public to remain vigilant, stressing the dangers of privacy violations and data misuse.

Kejriwal responds to notice

Reacting to the WCD report, Arvind Kejriwal accused political opponents of trying to sabotage AAP’s welfare scheme. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the BJP was not happy with the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

“These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They plan to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days with a fabricated case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders,” Kejriwal alleged.

He announced a press conference at noon to address the issue and expose what he termed as a political conspiracy against the AAP.

Backdrop: AAP’s welfare schemes and upcoming elections

The Mahila Samman Yojana, modeled after similar schemes in other states, promises Rs 2,100 per month for eligible women in Delhi if the AAP is re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections. The Sanjeevani Yojana offers free healthcare for Delhi residents aged 60 and above in both government and private hospitals.

With these initiatives, AAP aims to strengthen its voter base ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. However, the controversy surrounding the schemes has sparked a political debate, with critics questioning their feasibility and legality.

As the political landscape in Delhi heats up, the AAP’s welfare schemes and the opposition’s response are set to play a central role in shaping the electoral narrative. Kejriwal’s claims and the government’s clarification add to the growing tension as parties gear up for the elections.

