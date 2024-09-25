AIIMS Delhi set to become biggest robotic surgery skill training centre: MoS Health Jadhav

Follow us on Image Source : X AIIMS Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is set to become the biggest robotic surgery skill training centre with two state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment dedicated for training of surgeons.

Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday said the institute is a pioneer in the field of medical education, research and healthcare in India whose legacy of excellence continues to inspire medical institutions worldwide.

The Union Minister presided over the 69th Foundation Day ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

"AIIMS Delhi has achieved remarkable milestones and is determined to achieve its goal of being one of the top-ranked medical institutions in the world," Jadhav said while addressing the Foundation Day ceremony of Delhi AIIMS.

Highlighting that for the seventh consecutive year since the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), AIIMS Delhi has been ranked number one among medical institutions of India, he added.

"This institute's continuous unchallenged status is a remarkable achievement," Jadhav said.

He informed that AIIMS Delhi now serves as the National Resource Centre of the National Medical College Network (NMCN) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This has enabled linkages with more than 100 medical colleges for enhancing undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing medical education, he said.

"This objective is being facilitated by the creation of a National Learning Management and Information System, SAKSHYAM, which was launched last year," the Union Minister said.

'AI-based solutions at Delhi AIIMS'

Created by the Ministry of Health, this centre is expected to deliver AI-based solutions for evaluation of chest X-rays, early detection of diabetic retinopathy and identification of skin lesions, among other tools, for enhancing national programmes.

"AIIMS is set to be the biggest robotic surgery skill training centre with two state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment dedicated for training of surgeons," Jadhav stated.

'New hostel complex with 2,200 rooms soon'

The minister said AIIMS has planned for building a new hostel complex with 2,200 rooms at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 900 crore.

He also highlighted new academic facilities such as the Mother and Child Block, Surgery Block and the National Centre of Ageing that were added recently and are fully functional now.

"Over the last two years, the inpatient beds have increased by more than 30 per cent and intensive care and operation theatre services by nearly 40 per cent. These new facilities will improve the ability of AIIMS to cater to the huge clinical demand," he said.

The AIIMS Delhi has also been entrusted with the responsibility of operationalising the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) at Maidangarhi, he stated.

It was informed that over 900 extramural research projects are being funded by national and international agencies, amounting to a total grant of nearly Rs 200 crore while AIIMS itself has funded over 240 intramural research projects apart from providing travel fellowships to students, residents, PhD scholars and staff to participate in national and international conferences.

The AIIMS Delhi has also started the Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship as a Bio-Incubator under the BIRAC-BioNEST scheme.

(With PTI inputs)