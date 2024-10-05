Clash erupts between AAP, BJP MLAs over bus marshal issue in Delhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Clash erupts between AAP, BJP MLAs over bus marshal issue.

A meeting between the AAP government and BJP MLAs over bus operators in Delhi turned violent. BJP leaders had requested a meeting with Chief Minister Atishi, but when marshals were present at the meeting, tension escalated. Video of the meeting showed a heated argument between both sides. The controversy revolved around the reinstatement of sacked bus conductors, with AAP and BJP claiming reforms.

Tension mounted at the AAP-BJP meeting

A scheduled meeting between AAP cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs over bus issue in Delhi turned violent. The BJP MLAs were seeking appointment to discuss the issue with CM Atishi. However, bus officials and lawmakers were present at the meeting, which led to clashes between both sides. A video of the meeting shows heated debate on both sides, with one leader seen talking to marshals who pleaded for their jobs.

Video of meeting goes viral

A video has been released showing the violence at the meeting, and apparent tension between AAP and BJP representatives. The footage showed the bus marshals addressing a leader, while the leader replied that they wanted to protect their jobs. The video showed the intensity of the disagreement on both sides.

BJP-AAP war of words intensified

The controversy surrounding the reinstatement of the bus conductor led to a heated exchange between the AAP and the BJP. Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj blamed the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) for stalling the event and accused the BJP of doing nothing about the marshal project. He criticised the BJP for not attending the October 3 meeting with the LG and accused the LG of behaving like a dictator and pushing youth towards unemployment.

BJP accused AAP of politicising the issue

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta accused AAP of politicising the situation. Gupta questioned why Atishi, the incumbent CM, was yet to reappoint the marshals. He announced that BJP legislators would meet the chief minister on October 5 and urged the government to issue a cabinet memorandum to restore marshal functions. Today’s meeting was an attempt to address the issue.

Background to marshal controversy

The controversy began during the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly on September 26, where the removal of the bus marshal triggered a heated debate. Both the AAP and the BJP backed the motion seeking the return of the marshals. The resolution included a promise that both AAP and BJP MLAs would meet the Governor-General on October 3 to ensure the reinstatement of the marshals.

