Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot; CM orders probe

A 34-year-old youth Congress leader was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday evening, said police. Two unidentified men fired around 12 shots at youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar when he was standing near his car near Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot district, a police official said over the phone.

Bullar was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the incident and directed the state police chief to nab those who were behind this incident.

The assailants fled on a motorcycle after committing the crime, said police.

Bhullar was the president of the Faridkot District Youth Congress.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Swarndeep Singh said no arrest has yet been made.

“Investigation is going on. We have some clues,” the SSP said, adding a case was registered in this regard.

The Punjab CM, meanwhile, said in a tweet, “Shocking incident of fatal attack on our Faridkot @IYCPunjab President Gurlal Singh. Have directed @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a speedy investigation and nab the culprits responsible for this heinous act. The guilty will be severely punished.