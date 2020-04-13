Image Source : TWITTER Woman throws her five children into Ganga in Bhadohi, 4 bodies fished out (image used for representational purpose only)

The bodies of two more children were recovered from the Ganga on Monday, a day after a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district threw her five children into the river following an argument with her husband, police said. The woman has been arrested, they said. The bodies of two of the five children - Aarti (12) and Saraswati (10) - were fished out on Sunday. "The bodies of Maateshwari (8) and Shivshankar (6) were fished out on Monday. Efforts are on to fish out the body of Keshav," Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

Singh said a murder case been registered against Manju Yadav on the complaint of her husband Mridul Yadav at Gopiganj police station.

"Manju has been arrested," the SP said. On Sunday, the woman allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said.

Manju and her husband often quarrelled but this time she threw her children into the river, the SP said .

When the woman came to the ghat on Saturday evening, her children raised an alarm but the fishermen nearby fled believing her to be a witch, police said.

After throwing her children, she sat at the ghat till morning and informed the villagers about the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate had on Sunday denied reports that the woman threw the children into the river as she could not find food amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

"The woman and her family members have not mentioned any such thing,"

District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad had said on Sunday.

"I deny such reports... action will be initiated against those spreading fake news," he had said.

