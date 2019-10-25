Woman strangles 8-year-old son to death  

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
Thane Published on: October 25, 2019 16:50 IST
Image Source : PTI

A 35-year-old housewife from Badlapur was arrested for allegedly strangling her eight- year-old son to death, the police said on Friday.

Sheetal Maner strangled her son Arnav while he was asleep in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Maner had had some disagreements with her husband Vaibhav and was staying with her sister at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said.

Maner called her sister and told her that she had strangled the boy because she was under a lot of stress, he

added.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. 

