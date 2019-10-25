Man held for killing advocate over property dispute in Meerut

Image Source : PTI Man held in Delhi for killing advocate in Meerut over property dispute

A 36-year-old man, who carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing an advocate in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district over a property dispute, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nasir Khan, a resident of Meerut district, they said.

On October 18, advocate Mukesh Sharma was shot dead near his house in Kalampur village near Medical College, Meerut, by some unidentified persons, according to police.

The Uttar Pradesh police suspected eight persons to be behind the incident and Nasir Khan was identified as the main accused, they said.

"On Wednesday, Delhi Police got a tip-off that Khan would visit Okhla Mandi at around 3 pm to 4 pm to meet one of his friends. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested from the spot at around 3:15 pm while he was coming from Lajpat Nagar side," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said.

Interrogation revealed that Khan and his father-in-law, Juber, had purchased 700 yards of land each from Sharma's nephew Abhishek for Rs 37 lakh.

There was already a dispute in the deceased's family regarding the division of the land, the police said.

Khan and Juber, along with other family members and Abhishek, killed Sharma for not returning the money they had paid to buy the land and for not arranging the registration of the plot, they said.

