Shootout at Delhi's Connaught Place, 3 snatchers arrested

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Snatchers arrested at Delhi's Connaught Place

Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police at Delhi's Connaught Place early on Wednesday. The incident was reported at around 5:50 am, when a gunfight broke out between four snatchers and Delhi police special team.

According to sources, two criminals sustained bullet injuries. Out of the total four, three were held on the spot, while the fourth one managed to flee.

Reportedly, the group of robbers opened fire at the police near the Shankar Market area after which the police retaliated and two of them were injured in the cross-firing.

The 3 criminals arrested have been identified as Salim, Ismail and Saud.

The gunfight comes in the backdrop of mobile snatching incident, wherein a 51-year-old senior Air Force official was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone in New Delhi's Connaught Place area at around 6 am, a few days ago.

In his complaint, the victim said he was cycling at Connaught Place in the morning when two unidentified motorcycle-borne people, in their 20s, snatched his pouch which contained a One Plus 6 mobile phone and Rs. 200.

The miscreants then sped off using the radial road, the police said.

