Woman strangled to death by drunk husband on Karwa Chauth in UP

A woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband in a drunken stupor in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.

Puja (35) was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Shravan Kumar on Thursday night as she had opposed to his drinking at home on the occasion of "karwa chauth", they added.

The incident took place in Mor Majra village under Thana Bhawan police station.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Shrivastava, a case was registered against Kumar and he was placed under arrest.

The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Puja and Kumar were married for 13 years and had three children.

