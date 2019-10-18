Image Source : FILE UP: TV anchor kills wife over 'affair' with colleague; chilling details emerge

In a shocking incident, a Delhi-based TV channel anchor, along with his two colleagues killed his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. 27-year-old Divya was found dead at their residence in Etawah's Katra Bal Singh locality on Monday.

Divya's father-in-law Pramod Misra filed a complaint and a case was registered the same day against unidentified persons. However, subsequently, an investigation was carried out with the help of forensic experts and dog squad which revealed chilling details of Divya's murder mystery.

The investigation revealed that Ajitesh plotted Divya's murder along with his friend Akhil Kumar Singh, a native of Faridabad and his alleged lover Bhawna Arya of Delhi. All the three were working together at a TV channel based in New Delhi.

Later Etawah police arrested Ajitesh along with Bhawna Arya and Akhil Kumar Singh for the murder on Thursday night.

SSP Etawah Santosh Kumar Misra said: "During interrogation, Ajitesh confessed that after his wife Divya had learnt about his extra-marital relationship with Bhawna and would quarrel with him often."

“On October 14, as per plan, Akhil reached Ajitesh’s Katra Nal Singh Mohalla residence. As Akhil was known to Divya, she gave him due welcome. Later, while Divya was showing him her marriage album, he attacked her with a flower pot repeatedly till she fainted and fell on the floor and succumbed to wounds. He thereafter escaped from the crime scene,” said a police officer.

The couple's relationship had turned sour when Divya confronted Bhawna on the phone. Thereafter, Ajitesh sought help from his colleague Akhil.

