Dumped bodies of cops in a well, didn't have time to burn them: Gangster Vikas Dubey's confession

Image Source : INDIA TV Dumped bodies of cops in a well, didn't have time to burn them: Vikas Dubey's confession

Vikas Dubey, the notorious gangster and history-sheeter, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. Dubey was the main accused in connection with the Kanpur ambush, in which 8 police personnel were killed on July 3. In his confession, Vikas Dubey said that he had received a tip-off from police sources about the raid in Kanpur and after receiving the tip-off from police sources, Vikas Dubey had cautioned his henchmen and had told them to come along with their arms to his house ahead of the encounter. Dubey, during police interrogation, has revealed that he fired upon the police as he feared the force was coming to encounter him.

VIDEO: After being arrested, Vikas Dubey shouts "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala", only to get a tight slap from MP cop#VikasDubey #VikasDubeyArrested #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/13hZpCe30R — India TV (@indiatvnews) July 9, 2020

He also revealed that he had dumped the bodies of the policemen who were killed in the encounter and had planned to set them ablaze to destroy evidence, however, did not get a chance to do so and escaped. "I told all my men to run in separate directions. they ran in whatever direction they could at that time. We had received information that the raid will take place in the morning, but the police came at night. We did not even have food," Vikas Dubey told police during the interrogation.

Vikas Dubey told police that he did not get along well with Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra, as Mishra always used to threaten him and was killed in by the gangster's henchmen. Dubey said SHO Vinay Tiwari had told him that CO Devendra Mishra was against him.

The gangster said that not only Chaubepur Police Station, but he was also being helped by other in police stations as well.

According to Vikas Dubey his friend, identified as Anand Tiwari, who is the manager of a liquor company, in Madhya Pradesh asked him to come to Ujjain.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Police has detained Anand Tiwari.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage