Image Source : PTI Vadodara: Man beats wife with iron rod after she seeks help to cook dinner

A woman in Gujarat's Vadodara was assaulted after she asked her husband to help her with dinner. According to the police, the accused man (woman's husband), and with his mother were booked in connection with the case. The incident occurred when the woman asked her husband to chop vegetables for dinner, saying the dinner was delayed as she had been keeping busy with other household work.

In her complaint, the woman said her husband was angered and bashed her with an iron rod that was lying near him.

“The iron rod was also allegedly pierced through her foot. The local residents, who reached there after hearing her screams, rushed the woman to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment,” an officer at Gorwa police station was quoted as saying.

The police are on the lookout for the mother and the accused who have absconded after the incident.

