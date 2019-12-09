Uttar Pradesh: Woman killed in accidental firing at wedding, 1 held

Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Poonam Kashyap was working when a youth, Shubham, accidently opened fire at her from a country-made pistol, Circle Officer (CO) Girja Shankar Tripathi told PTI.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: December 09, 2019 6:43 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

 A 30-year-old woman was killed in accidental firing during a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Sisoli village under Bhorakala police station limits on, they said.

Poonam Kashyap was working when a youth, Shubham, accidently opened fire at her from a country-made pistol, Circle Officer (CO) Girja Shankar Tripathi told PTI. The accused has been arrested and Kashyap's body sent for post-mortem. 

