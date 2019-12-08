Image Source : FILE 2 arrested for killing girl in Delhi

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a girl in Paschim Vihar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Ankaj Maurya (19) and Chanderkesh (28), both native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Peeragarhi, they said. On Friday, police found the body of a girl in Avtar Enclave and it is suspected that she was strangulated to death, a senior police officer said.

The girl, a resident of Madipur village, was missing since Thursday night from West Punjabi Bagh where her mother worked as a maid. The two arrested accused knew the girl, police said.

