A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Miranpur town in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the incident took place on Friday and the accused is a milk vendor, they added.

Police said a hunt was on to nab the accused.

