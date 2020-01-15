Image Source : FILE US dollars worth Rs 1.64 crore seized at Chennai airport, 3 held (Representational image)

Three passengers were arrested by Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport with 2.32 lakh US dollars worth Rs 1.64 crore, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Based on a tip-off, the three passengers bound for Bangkok were intercepted on Monday night, it said. As the passengers were evasive in their replies during interrogation, the sleuths examined their baggages.

"The currency was ingeniously kept concealed in a special cavity in the backpacks which was not easily detectable. On questioning, they informed that the currency was handed over to them by some unknown person outside the airport. All three appeared to be part of same gang," the statement said.

In total, 2,32,700 US dollars worth Rs 1.64 crore was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, it added.

