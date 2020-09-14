Image Source : PTI UP girl raped, video-graphed by 5 in Sitapur, one arrested

A minor girl was abducted and gang-raped in Imalia Sultanpur village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh with the five accused video recording the incident and making the footage viral on social media later, police said on Monday. The main accused of the gangrape case has been arrested after the incident came to light due to viral video, they added.

Quoting from the victim’s complaint, the police said the incident took place in Imalia Sultanpur village on September 7, when the girl was returning home from the market.

Two youths, Sheebu and Nazim of a nearby village, dragged the girl to a nearby cane field where three others were also present and they all gang-raped her, the police said.

The girl told police that the accused made a video of the offence on their mobile phones and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police added.

A case was subsequently registered against the five accused, police said, adding one of the accused, Sheebu, was arrested on Monday.

Police teams are on the lookout for others, they added.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police R P Singh and Additional SP (South) Rajiv Dixit, meanwhile, visited the village amid the tension over the gangrape and deployed police force in the village as a precautionary measure, police added.

