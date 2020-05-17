Image Source : PTI UP: CRPF jawan kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide in Prayagraj

In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, working as a driver, shot dead his wife and two kids and then committed suicide by hanging himself in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. However, a bullet injury was also found at his neck, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday at CRPF Group Centre in Padila under Tharwai police station.

ADG Prem Prakash said: "Vinod Kumar Yadav (41) was a driver in 224th Battalion of the CRPF. He hailed from Sirsa area of Meja tehsil in Prayagraj and lived in a quarter of the CRPF Group Centre in Padila with his family."

"On Saturday, Yadav first shot dead his wife Vimla (36) his 14-year old son Sandeep and 12-year old daughter Simran. He then committed suicide by hanging himself. The door of the house was locked from inside," the ADG added.

Senior police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot on getting the news.

"It is also learnt that Yadav used to get drunk and pass objectionable comments on a woman living in the opposite quarter. The woman, whose husband is posted outside, had reported the matter to senior officials and the Deputy Commandant of centre had summoned Yadav on Friday in this regard," said ADG.

"On Friday night, Yadav started quarrelling in his house. When neighbours tried to intervene, he warned them to stay away.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the relatives of Yadav have been informed.

