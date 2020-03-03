Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Top criminal gang busted in Delhi, 4 most wanted arrested

Top criminal gang busted in Delhi, 4 most wanted arrested

A top criminal gang has been busted after the Delhi police arrested most wanted gangster Gogi along with rewarded aides Fajja and Moi. Imported pistols, ammunition have been recovered from these criminals.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2020 9:06 IST
Delhi criminal gang busted, Delhic criminals, Delhi Police

Top criminal gang busted in Delhi (Representational image)

A top criminal gang has been busted after the Delhi police arrested most wanted gangster Gogi along with rewarded aides Fajja and Moi. The criminals who have been nabbed are Jitender Maan aka Gogi resident of Alipur, Delhi, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh from Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh from Haryana. Gogi has a bounty of Rs 2 lakh in the infamous Harshita Dahiya murder case and Rs 50,000 in the case of escape from Police custody.

Another criminal Kuldeep Maan aka Fajja resident of Naya Bans in Delhi, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Delhi. Beside these, criminals including Rohit aka Moi resident of Sonipat in Haryana, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Delhi and Rs 1 lakh from Haryana and Kapil aka Gaurav resident of Saharanpur, UP have been nabbed from MAPSKO Casabella Apartments in Sector 82, Gurugram.

6 imported pistols, other arms recovered 

A total of 6 imported pistols -- 03 Zigana and 03 Star -- have been recovered along with a cache of ammunition. Further investigation in the case is underway.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Teen kidnaps 3-year-old cousin to escape Class XII board exam

ALSO READ: West Delhi violence: Police register over 10 cases for rumour mongering

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News