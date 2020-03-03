Top criminal gang busted in Delhi, 4 most wanted arrested

Top criminal gang busted in Delhi (Representational image)

A top criminal gang has been busted after the Delhi police arrested most wanted gangster Gogi along with rewarded aides Fajja and Moi. The criminals who have been nabbed are Jitender Maan aka Gogi resident of Alipur, Delhi, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh from Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh from Haryana. Gogi has a bounty of Rs 2 lakh in the infamous Harshita Dahiya murder case and Rs 50,000 in the case of escape from Police custody.

Another criminal Kuldeep Maan aka Fajja resident of Naya Bans in Delhi, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Delhi. Beside these, criminals including Rohit aka Moi resident of Sonipat in Haryana, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh from Delhi and Rs 1 lakh from Haryana and Kapil aka Gaurav resident of Saharanpur, UP have been nabbed from MAPSKO Casabella Apartments in Sector 82, Gurugram.

6 imported pistols, other arms recovered

A total of 6 imported pistols -- 03 Zigana and 03 Star -- have been recovered along with a cache of ammunition. Further investigation in the case is underway.

