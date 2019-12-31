Image Source : PTI Theft at Maharashtra temple; jewellery, cash worth Rs 1.25L stolen

Burglars have decamped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The miscreants broke into the Ram Mandir, located at Kongaon near Kalyan town, in the wee hours of Monday and made off with the valuables, an official at Kongaon police station said.

As they could not open the cash box, they took it away, he said. The burglars also took away the temple's CCTV and its recorder, the official said.

The temple priest spotted this on Monday morning and informed the police. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 380 (theft), the official said, adding that search was underway for the culprits.

