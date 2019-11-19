Image Source : PTI Akali leader shot dead, legs chopped off after altercation with neighbour

A local Akali leader was allegedly shot dead following an altercation over some issue with his neighbour in Punjab's Gurdaspur district and later his legs were chopped off, police said on Tuesday.

Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, 51, was a vice president of the Gurdaspur unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal and also a two-time village head.

The incident took place at Dhilwan village in on Monday evening, police said.

The Batala senior superintendent of police ruled out any political motive behind the murder.

