Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
  4. Saharanpur: Man shoots wife dead, leaves brother injured suspecting them of being in relationship

According to Additional SP (city) Abhimanyu Manglik, the accused was angry over his wife's relationship with his brother. She was living with her parents after a dispute with her husband relationship.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Saharanpur Updated on: February 27, 2024 14:12 IST
Husband kills wife suspecting relationship with his brother
In a shocking incident, a man shot at his wife and brother in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, suspecting them of being in a relationship. The woman died on the spot. 

According to the police, the man first shot his wife on the head and later went to his brother and opened fire at him.

The accused's brother was taken to the hospital after the firing incident, where his condition was said to be critical. 

The victim was living with her parents for some time after a dispute with her husband, the police said.

Additional SP (city) Abhimanyu Manglik said that the accused suspected that his wife and his younger brother were in a relationship. 

Police are trying to nab the accused who is absconding now, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

