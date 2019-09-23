Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Rs 44 lakh robbed from railway cash counter in Mumbai, hunt on for culprit

The incident took place late Sunday night but came to light on Monday morning when the main counter employee at the rail terminus found the cash missing, he said.

Mumbai Updated on: September 23, 2019 16:34 IST
Rs 44 lakh robbed from railway cash counter in Mumbai, hunt on for culprit

An unidentified person allegedly entered the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) cash counter in Mumbai and decamped with around Rs 44 lakh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) said official on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night but came to light on Monday morning when the main counter employee at the rail terminus found the cash missing, he said.

He then alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials who helped him approach the GRP in Kurla, he said.

Footage of the CCTVs installed at the place was being analysed, the official said.

A manhunt was on to nab the accused, he added. 

