Rajasthan: Youths thrash man, attempt to strip wife for refusing to chant 'Ram'

Rajasthan couple thrashed for not chanting Ram

A man in Rajasthan was allegedly attacked by two drunken youths after he refused to chant ‘Ram-Ram’. The incident was reported from at the central bus stand in Alwar, late on Saturday, where the duo even tried to strip the wife of the victim. The action soon drew the attention of the crowd after which the accused duo, identified as Vansh Bharadwaj and Surendra Bhatia were thrashed and were handed over to the police.

According to the complainant, the incident happened when the couple and their child were having dinner before taking a bus back to Nuh in Haryana.

Bharadwaj and Bhatia, both totally drunk, appeared on the scene and started making derogatory comments about the minority community.

They ordered the man to chant ‘Ram-Ram’, which he refused to do. Both the accused then started beating the man. When his wife intervened, Bharadwaj and Bhatia made obscene gestures at her and attempted to strip her in public.

At this point, some locals gathered and thrashed the duo before handing them over to police.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused in Alwar Mahila Thana. Both the accused reeked of alcohol when police reached the spot.

After the case was filed, Bharadwaj and Bhatia were taken to a hospital as they were beaten up by the public. The complainant’s medical examination was also done as he was assaulted by the two accused.

