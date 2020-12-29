Pune: Woman raped by 26-year-old whom she met via online dating app

Image Source : PTI Pune: Woman raped by man she met via online dating app

A Pune woman was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man who she had met via an online dating app. According to the details with The Indian Express, the incident took place on December 26, between 4 pm and 11.30 pm, when the woman had met the accused at a hotel in the city's Hinjewadi. The accused, identified as Abhijit Wagh, then forced her to consume alcohol and took her to his house, where he raped her.

Going by the statement of the woman, he accused at first tried to get too close to her without her consent. After she refused to entertain him, he allegedly hit her. He kicked her several many and beat her up with his shoes too and forced himself upon her.

Police said the accused was produced before the court and he has been remanded police custody till January 2 for further investigation.

Police said the probe revealed that the woman "got to know the accused through an online dating application" on December 25.